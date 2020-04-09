Services
Shirley Brothers Fishers / Castleton Chapel
9900 Allisonville Road
Fishers, IN 46038
(317) 841-7878
Judy Ellen Knauer

Judy Ellen Knauer Obituary
79, passed away April 8, 2020. She was born March 14, 1941 to the late Lester and Doris Beaver. Judy was a graduate of Lawrence Central High School. She married Frederick Dean Knauer, and was employed with Western Electric for over 12 years. Judy enjoyed working in the yard, gardening and playing the accordion.

Judy is survived by her loving husband of 57 years, Fred Knauer; children, Laura Majors, Debbie Slusher (Berry), Steve Knauer and Carol Piper; 12 grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren. A son, David Knauer; a brother, Gary Beaver; and a daughter-in-law, Sherry Knauer, preceded her in death.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date. Final care and arrangements are entrusted to Shirley Brothers Fishers-Castleton Chapel. www.shirleybrothers.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Apr. 9 to Apr. 12, 2020
