Judy Jo Dittbrenner DavisIndianapolis - Judy Jo Dittbrenner Davis, 88, of Indianapolis, passed away August 1, 2020. She was born on June 29th, 1932 in Noblesville to the late Doris Dean Howell and Hilmer Henry Dittbrenner.Judy grew up in Noblesville, the only child of the town's only dentist, and attended local schools in town, graduating from Noblesville High School in 1950.She attended Indiana University, graduating in 1954 with a degree as a speech and hearing therapist. A big part of her college life - and her life for 50 years thereafter - was her membership at the IU chapter of Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority. At the Kappa house, and through other IU sororities, she met many women - and their future husbands -who became lifelong friends. It was also during her time at IU and the Kappa house that she met James E. "Jim" Davis Jr. and they wed on November 13, 1954 at the Presbyterian church in Noblesville.Judy worked as a teacher at the Indiana School for the Deaf in Indianapolis. She was also involved in many charitable efforts, including the Indianapolis Children's Bureau Auxiliary and through them with what became the Indianapolis Children's Museum. She was involved with the group for many years, and later as the organization's Auxiliary President. Additionally, she was an active member of The Indianapolis Propylaeum, the Fortnightly Literary Club, and The Doer's Club.Judy played host to and was involved in a broad but close social circle, which grew out of her and Jim's time at IU. These exceptional friendships were maintained "through thick and thin" and defined the couples' and families' social lives for over 50 years. Their "Bridge" club started as a regular meeting where Bridge was actually played, it became regular social gatherings without the distractions (or inevitable competitions) of the game this led to many famous (or infamous) cocktail parties.In 1970, Jim and Judy bought and took over the Benham-Pray Company. Judy became a regular part of the company, an advertising specialties firm acting as President.She is survived by her daughter, Emily Dean Norris; son Eric (Suzanne) Davis; her adoring grandchildren, Gabrielle (Austin) Judith Davis, Zoë Alexandra Norris, John Emmett Davis, Michael Gavin Norris, and Kevin Eric Davis; and her two great grandsons who had become the light of her life, Marcus Dean and Liam James Davis.Memorial contributions may be made to The Children's Bureau, Inc. at 1575 Dr MLK Jr St. Indianapolis, IN 46202 or to The Indianapolis Propylaeum at 1410 North Delaware Street, Indianapolis, IN 46202.A time of visitation will be held on Friday, August 7, 2020 from 10 AM to 12 noon at ARN Funeral & Cremation Services - 11411 North Michigan Road, Zionsville, IN 46077. We ask that friends and family wear face coverings while in attendance.