Judy Mattox Timberman
Indianapolis - Judy Mattox Timberman, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend passed away on August 22, 2019.
Judy was born on October 8, 1941, to Tom and Donnie Mattox (both deceased) in Rushville, IN.
Judy grew up in Milroy and Rushville. She attended Indiana University, graduated with a degree in business and worked as a manager at AT&T for more than 30 years.
Judy married Fred Timberman, her loving husband of 50 years, in 1961, and they had four precious daughters.
Judy had the ability to nurture many, often while sitting and laughing on her back porch. She treasured spending time with her family and life-long friends at many of their gatherings... especially for late-nights of euchre, during the holidays, for Indy-500 race weekends, on family vacations, and her favorite pastime, being everyone's Number One Cheerleader.
She loved adventures, traveled the globe, and held her hiking club and book club pals close to her heart.
Judy is survived by her daughters, Lisa Timberman Yaffe, son-in-law, Phil; and Becky Timberman Akins, son-in-law, Brian; five beautiful grandchildren whom she cherished, Eli and Harper Yaffe; Lauren, Owen and Noah Akins; her sister Bev Anthony, brother-in-law, Dick; brother-in-law, Jerry Scott; her amazing best friend and travel buddy, Linda Goers; and many more friends and family than we can possibly list here. The family will never forget the physical, emotional and spiritual support that everyone offered to Judy throughout her final days.
Judy was preceded in death by her husband; her sister, Mary Beth Moster Scott; and her daughters, Laurie and Cindy.
Visitation will be from 2 pm - 5 pm on Sunday, August 25, at Crown Hill Funeral Home. The funeral service will be at 11:00 am on Monday, August 26, also at Crown Hill, followed immediately by a graveside service.
Donations to celebrate Judy's life can be made to the , 5635 W. 96th Street, Suite 100, Indianapolis, IN 46278; to Genesis Church, 13200 Old Meridian Street, Carmel, IN 46032; or to Hope City Church, 1009 W. Main Street, Carmel, IN 46032.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Aug. 25, 2019