Lauck & Veldhof Funeral And Cremation Services
1458 S Meridian St.
Indianapolis, IN 46225
(317) 636-6655
Calling hours
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:30 PM
Bridgeway Community Church
12945 Parkside Drive
Fishers, IN
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
12:30 PM
Bridgeway Community Church
12945 Parkside Drive
Fishers, IN
Judy Moon


1942 - 2019
Judy Moon Obituary
Judy Moon

Indianapolis - Judy K. Moon, age 76, of Indianapolis passed away on Monday, July 22, 2019 at Community North Hospital. She was born on November 6, 1942 to the late Donald and Vera Powell.

She is survived by her two children, Christopher Moon (Jennifer) and Heather Harris (Andy); her former husband, Fred Moon; her two sisters, Carole Cade (Jack), and Nancy Mitchell (Cliff); her six grandchildren, Elizabeth Harris, Matthew Harris, Jacob Harris, Brayden Moon, Ben Harris and Mackenzie Moon. She is also survived by numerous extended family and close friends.

A celebration of Judy's life will be held on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at 12:30 p.m. at Bridgeway Community Church (12945 Parkside Drive, Fishers, IN 46038), with calling to be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service.

Online condolences may be left at www.LauckFuneralHome.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on July 25, 2019
