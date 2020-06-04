Judy Padgett
Indianapolis - 80, passed away June 4, 2020. She was born September 18, 1939 to the late Maurice and Donna Scott. Judy was a graduate of Thomas Carr Howe High School. She married Cecil E. Padgett, and he preceded her in death February 6, 2019 after 54 years of marriage. Judy was a former Girl Scout Leader, a member of the Howe High School Alumni Association, a 50 year member of the O.E.S. Englewood Chapter, and the Central Indiana Dulcimer Society. She also enjoyed doing arts & crafts, needlework and bowling.
Visitation will be Sunday, June 7, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. at Shirley Brothers Irving Hill Chapel, 5377 E. Washington St., with funeral services there Monday at 11:00 a.m.
Judy is survived by her children, Scott Thomas, Stacey Falgout, Laura Hughes (Mike) and Lisa Hayden (Steve); grandchildren, Katy Mattingly, Patrick Singleton (Kelsey), Mitchell Singleton, Rusty Thomas, Austin Thomas (Abby), Dayle Hayden, Connor Hayden, Matthew Hayden, Shelly Carballo (Keith), Lauren Hughes and Paige Hughes; and two great-grandchildren, Ellie Singleton and Coleman Thomas.
Memorial contributions are suggested in honor of Cecil E. Padgett to the Alzheimer's Association. www.shirleybrothers.com.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jun. 4 to Jun. 6, 2020.