Judy Padgett
1939 - 2020
Judy Padgett

Indianapolis - 80, passed away June 4, 2020. She was born September 18, 1939 to the late Maurice and Donna Scott. Judy was a graduate of Thomas Carr Howe High School. She married Cecil E. Padgett, and he preceded her in death February 6, 2019 after 54 years of marriage. Judy was a former Girl Scout Leader, a member of the Howe High School Alumni Association, a 50 year member of the O.E.S. Englewood Chapter, and the Central Indiana Dulcimer Society. She also enjoyed doing arts & crafts, needlework and bowling.

Visitation will be Sunday, June 7, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. at Shirley Brothers Irving Hill Chapel, 5377 E. Washington St., with funeral services there Monday at 11:00 a.m.

Judy is survived by her children, Scott Thomas, Stacey Falgout, Laura Hughes (Mike) and Lisa Hayden (Steve); grandchildren, Katy Mattingly, Patrick Singleton (Kelsey), Mitchell Singleton, Rusty Thomas, Austin Thomas (Abby), Dayle Hayden, Connor Hayden, Matthew Hayden, Shelly Carballo (Keith), Lauren Hughes and Paige Hughes; and two great-grandchildren, Ellie Singleton and Coleman Thomas.

Memorial contributions are suggested in honor of Cecil E. Padgett to the Alzheimer's Association. www.shirleybrothers.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jun. 4 to Jun. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
7
Visitation
02:00 - 06:00 PM
Shirley Brothers Irving Hill Chapel
JUN
8
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Shirley Brothers Irving Hill Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Shirley Brothers Irving Hill Chapel
5377 E. Washington Street
Indianapolis, IN 46219
(317) 357-1181
