Juli Chappell Obituary
Juli Chappell

Mooresville - Juli Ann Skinner Chappell passed away June 20, 2019 in Greenwood, IN. She was born November 19, 1959 in Bartholomew County, IN to parents Judith Ann and Fred Skinner. Juli resided in Mooresville, IN and is survived by her husband, Richard Lee Chappell; daughters, Rachel Ann Chappell, Melissa Marie (Dale) Kinney; sons, Justin Ross Tomlinson, Richard Lee (Patricia Lynn) Chappell ll. Juli was blessed with many grandchildren and great grandchildren, and an extended family of Aunt Jane, many cousins, nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents.

Juli was first employed at Sheet Metal Workers Local Union #20 Indianapolis area. She then furthered her sheet metal worker career at Amtrak Beech Grove facility.

There will be a Celebration of Life held at Juli's beloved Speedway Conservation Club in Nashville, IN at a later date.

Arrangements are being handled by Bell Mortuary & Crematory, Royster-Askin-Sandrock Chapel, 2310 W. Washington Street, Indianapolis, IN 46222.

Online condolences can be made at www.bellmortuary.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on June 23, 2019
