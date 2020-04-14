Services
Hasler & Stout Funeral Home
112 E Main St
Greentown, IN 46936
(765) 628-3344
Resources
More Obituaries for Julia DeWitt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Julia Ann "Jan" DeWitt

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Julia Ann "Jan" DeWitt Obituary
Julia Ann "Jan" DeWitt

Greentown - Julia Ann "Jan" DeWitt, 97, passed away at 2:05 pm Sunday, April 12, 2020, at Century Villa in Greentown.

Private burial will take place in Greenlawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Jan's memory to First United Methodist Church, 127 S. Meridian Street, Greentown, IN 46936. Hasler & Stout Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.hasler-stout.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Apr. 14 to Apr. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Julia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -