|
|
Julia Ann "Jan" DeWitt
Greentown - Julia Ann "Jan" DeWitt, 97, passed away at 2:05 pm Sunday, April 12, 2020, at Century Villa in Greentown.
Private burial will take place in Greenlawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Jan's memory to First United Methodist Church, 127 S. Meridian Street, Greentown, IN 46936. Hasler & Stout Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.hasler-stout.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Apr. 14 to Apr. 16, 2020