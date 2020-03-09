|
Julia "Julie" Anne Whybrew
Indianapolis - Julia "Julie" Anne Whybrew, age 62 of Indianapolis, IN, passed away suddenly on February 28, 2020 in Indianapolis, IN.
She was born on August 1, 1957 in Valparaiso, IN to Eugene and Mary (Vessely) Whybrew, both surviving.
Julie is also survived by her sister, Margaret (Peggy) (Tom) Carlson of Beverly Shores, IN, Steve (Cheryl) Whybrew of Porter, IN, Phil Whybrew of LaPorte, IN, Chris Whybrew of Michigan City, IN and friend John Carington, also of Michigan City, IN. She also is survived by 9 nieces and nephews and 2 great-nieces.
She was preceded in death by her sister-in-law, Nancy Whybrew.
Julie was a 1975 graduate of Rogers High School. She enjoyed collecting trinkets, cook books, and reading. Julie worked for J L Fox Construction for several years.
There will be a memorial held at a later date, in her home town with a special one being held in Indianapolis for her friends and family there.
Professional arrangements are entrusted to The White-Love Funeral Home, Chesterton, IN.
Memorial donations may be given to Sharing Meadows, 6001-6437 County Rd 300 E, La Porte, IN 46350.
Memories may be shared at: www.whitelovefuneralhome.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2020