Services
White-Love Funeral Home
525 S 2Nd St
Chesterton, IN 46304
(219) 926-1309
Resources
More Obituaries for Julia Whybrew
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Julia Anne "Julie" Whybrew

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Julia Anne "Julie" Whybrew Obituary
Julia "Julie" Anne Whybrew

Indianapolis - Julia "Julie" Anne Whybrew, age 62 of Indianapolis, IN, passed away suddenly on February 28, 2020 in Indianapolis, IN.

She was born on August 1, 1957 in Valparaiso, IN to Eugene and Mary (Vessely) Whybrew, both surviving.

Julie is also survived by her sister, Margaret (Peggy) (Tom) Carlson of Beverly Shores, IN, Steve (Cheryl) Whybrew of Porter, IN, Phil Whybrew of LaPorte, IN, Chris Whybrew of Michigan City, IN and friend John Carington, also of Michigan City, IN. She also is survived by 9 nieces and nephews and 2 great-nieces.

She was preceded in death by her sister-in-law, Nancy Whybrew.

Julie was a 1975 graduate of Rogers High School. She enjoyed collecting trinkets, cook books, and reading. Julie worked for J L Fox Construction for several years.

There will be a memorial held at a later date, in her home town with a special one being held in Indianapolis for her friends and family there.

Professional arrangements are entrusted to The White-Love Funeral Home, Chesterton, IN.

Memorial donations may be given to Sharing Meadows, 6001-6437 County Rd 300 E, La Porte, IN 46350.

Memories may be shared at: www.whitelovefuneralhome.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Julia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of White-Love Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -