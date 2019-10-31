|
Julia Cowles Rheem
Franklin, IN. - Julia Cowles Rheem, age 77 of Franklin, IN passed away peacefully on October 22, 2019 from complications associated with congestive heart failure.
She was born to Albert K. and Virginia C. Rheem, October 31, 1941, in Houston, Texas. Julia was a 1960 graduate of Lakewood High. She received a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Weaving and Textiles from the Cleveland Institute of Art in 1969 and a Master of Arts in Fibers from Kent State University in 1982.
Julia is survived by her daughter, Jeanne Z. Marten (Brian) and her four precious grandchildren, Owen, Marianne, Abigail and Mitchell. She is also survived by her sister, Deborah R. Smyth (Dru), cherished nephew, Aaron and niece, Lucy. Julia was preceded in death by her parents and beloved son, Robert R. Zaremba.
Julia was an accomplished artist, having had many of her art pieces exhibited in various art shows including The May Show at Cleveland Museum of Art. During her career, she was the Head of the Weaving Department at University of Akron; Akron, Ohio, employed as Assistant Gallery Director of The Duncan Gallery; Hudson, Ohio, was an Art Consultant for River Gallery; Rocky River, Ohio and an Art Instructor for various Workshops and Outreach Programs in the greater Cleveland area. She was also a member of The National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution. Before her health declined, she enjoyed gardening, swimming, reading, working in her art studio and vacationing with her family and friends.
Julia truly cherished her friendships and family and was immensely proud of her grandchildren. She leaves behind nothing but beautiful memories. A memorial service will be held on Sunday, November 17 at 1:00 p.m. at Swartz Family Community Mortuary and Memorial Center 300 South U.S. 31 (Morton Street) in Franklin, IN. A reception gathering will follow.
Gifts, in Julia's memory, may be made to Johnson County Community Foundation, P.O. Box 217, Franklin, IN 46131 or online www.jccf.org/give Memo for either: Julia C. Rheem Memorial Arts Development Fund
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Oct. 31 to Nov. 3, 2019