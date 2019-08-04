Resources
Julia Gale Havens

- - Julia Gale Havens (Addington) passed away July 27, 2019. She was a graduate of Pennville, Indiana High School, Ball State University (1963) and Indiana State University. Julia was a Home Economist who taught clothing, design and construction on a college level. She is survived by her husband of 49 years, Jeffery Havens; daughters, Joy and Jennifer Havens. Family and friends will be gathering at the Pennville United Methodist Church in Pennville, Indiana on Friday, August 2nd from 1pm-4pm. Albertsons Mortuary, Indianapolis, www.albertsonsmortuary.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Aug. 4, 2019
