Maybe a gentle wind breezed through Forkland, Alabama in Greene County at midnight on Saturday, September 2, 1922. Perhaps a lightning flash illuminated that dark summer night. Whatever happened, a strong force of nature emerged into the world: Julia Eveatie McGraw McAlpine. Surely her beloved Madear, Sarah Harris, smiled lovingly at her baby girl. Her father was Samuel McGraw, but stepfather James Bass, Sr. was the man she considered to be her Father. All Both preceded her in death. Julia lifted into God's loving arms Friday, June 26, 2020 at Wellbrooke of Carmel long-term facility.



This religious woman received Christ at a very early age at Ebenezer Missionary Baptist Church in Forkland, Alabama. She was not excited to be baptized in the Tom Bigbee River as she hated snakes!



Julia loved academics, earned excellent grades while undergoing seemingly insurmountable odds. She attended and graduated Ebenezer Baptist School, in Forkland. She graduated from Industrial High School, Tuscaloosa, Alabama in 1942. She matriculated at Miles College in Birmingham, Alabama and the University of Detroit ("U of D").



Julia happily left Alabama and became part of the historical Southern migration to northern cities full of hope, promise and a better way of life during the 1940s. This fearless woman landed in Detroit where other family members lived. She married the love of her life, the late John L. McAlpine, and raised their family. Sons Quinton Darrell (May 4, 1977) and William Kirkland McGraw (April 24, 2020) preceded their Mother in death.



Chrysler Corporation hired Julia November 14, 1944 and she retired December 31, 1985 after 41 years. She came home one day in 1984 to announce she was retiring, but kept working in order to pay her daughter's post-graduate journalism degree. Julia told her daughter what happened after graduation. post-graduate degree, but chose not to tell her daughter. She thrived at the Dodge Main and Jefferson Assembly plants. She enhanced her salary by selling coffee, food and catered special events and holiday celebrations for her co-workers. Julia's strong work ethic caught the eye of Chrysler executives who paid for her to attend U. of D. at night and wanted her to become part of management. She gave up that corporate dream because she did not trust anyone to care for her two youngest children while she attended night school as her husband worked his Chrysler shift. Still, all her children received high school diplomas, undergraduate and professional degrees in her honor.



Julia joined the Women's Committee of the United Auto Workers ("UAW), Local 7. This 1960s racially and ethnically diverse group of women finished their jobs on the assembly line then were required to help their male co-workers complete their jobs. Chrysler paid the men overtime, but not the women. That! Did! Not! Sit! Well! For! Julia! She and the committee women went to Lansing, Michigan and met with Michigan's Labor Secretary - who was well-acquainted with his national counterpart in Washington, D.C. - which helped ignite a modern movement into the same pay for women and led to the Equal Rights Amendment ("ERA")!



She appeared on "Good Morning America" several times as the voice of her co-workers. She agreed to do a one-woman stage show on her life before she became ill.



Fighting for justice runs in the family. Julia's cousin, the late Rev. William McKinley Branch, who would become the first African-American probate judge in the United States, drove the late Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. on the back roads of Alabama to Dr. King's next destination after the completion of the Selma to Montgomery, Alabama marches. They traveled back roads to keep Dr. King safe, especially after the Bloody Sunday march at the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma.



Julia became an adjunct professor of crochet and knitting at Macomb County Community College and won several first place awards at the Michigan State Fair for her unbelievable creations. People still talk about her unforgettable homemade yeast rolls, pound cake, German chocolate cake with vanilla filling, rum balls and fruit cakes. She played bid whist with a passion, but hated to have a Boston run on her and would bid a "6 No" to stop that from happening.



Julia means "youthful" and is a name fit for a rose. "Julia" lovingly called "Alzada" by her late husband John L. McAlpine, "Mother," "Mom," "Mama," "Miss Mac," "Mama Mac," "Grandma," "Grandma Julia," "Julie," "Miss JuJu," "JuJu," "Big Sister" and "Queen of the House." This beautiful flower leaves mourning, yet celebrating her life, sons: Erskine Gwindell McGraw ("Linda"), Chatham-Kent, Ontario, Canada, John (Sylvia) McAlpine, Sr., Englewood, Ohio, Aubrey "Bubble" McAlpine, Dayton, Ohio and George McAlpine, Sr., (Georgia), Trotwood, Ohio; daughters Attorney Katreana (the Honorable Geoffrey A.) "Kay Kay" "KiKi" McAlpine Gaither, Indianapolis, Indiana, Johnnie Mae "Saleema Jahan," Eunice J. McAlpine and the late Susie "Susie Q" (Willie, Sr.) Patterson, all of Dayton, Ohio; her brothers preceded her in death: Stan McGraw, (Bea), Anaheim, California, John Wesley, Forkland, Alabama, Dr. James (Betty) Bass, Racine, Wisconsin, Richard McGraw, Tuscaloosa, Alabama, Eddie Bass, Detroit, Michigan; sisters Nancy (the late James), Piccolia "Noonie" (Rob) Porter, Annie Laura (the late Adam and the late Lyndell Robinson) Bryant, and Christine Timmons, all of Detroit, Michigan; sister Antoinette [Walter] Dansby, Detroit, preceded Julia in death.); sister-in-law Mary (Austin "Mack") McAlpine, Tishabee, Alabama; deceased brothers-in-law Joe Minor McAlpine, Tishabee, Alabama, Cato (Julia McAlpine Logan) Logan, Forkland, Alabama, Levi (Rosie) McAlpine, Cato (Mary McAlpine Branch) Branch, Earnest L. (Artelia) McAlpine, Alex (Viola McAlpine Crawford) Crawford, Boligee, Alabama, Charlie Bullock (Cleaola McAlpine Bullock), Detroit, Michigan; 19 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, 9 great-great grandchildren and a loving host of nieces, nephews, cousins, neighbors, Mt. Pleasant Missionary Baptist Church, Antioch Primitive Baptist Church, both of Detroit, Michigan, Covenant Community Church and Phillips Temple Christian Methodist Episcopal Church, both of Indianapolis, Indiana church families and Wellbrooke of Carmel staff and Wellbrooke roommate Ann Colwell.



Julia's viewing hours are 9:00-11:00 a.m. followed immediately with funeral services, July 9, 2020 at Phillips Temple C.M.E Church, 210 East 34th Street, Indianapolis, Indiana 46205. She will be buried in Detroit, Michigan beside her husband and share the same grave with Bill. Stuart Mortuary, Inc., 2201 North Illinois Street, Indianapolis, Indiana is handling arrangements in Indiana and Swanson Funeral Home, 806 East Grand Boulevard, Detroit, Michigan 48207









