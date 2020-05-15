Julian A. Miles
Indianapolis - Mr. Julian A. Miles, 22, Indianapolis, passed away Saturday May 9, 2020. On May 19, there will be a Celebration of Life Service at 12 p.m. at Stuart Mortuary Chapel with visitation from 10 a.m. until time of service.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from May 15 to May 16, 2020.