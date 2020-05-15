Julian A. Miles
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Julian's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Julian A. Miles

Indianapolis - Mr. Julian A. Miles, 22, Indianapolis, passed away Saturday May 9, 2020. On May 19, there will be a Celebration of Life Service at 12 p.m. at Stuart Mortuary Chapel with visitation from 10 a.m. until time of service.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from May 15 to May 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
19
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Stuart Mortuary Chapel
Send Flowers
MAY
19
Celebration of Life
12:00 PM
Stuart Mortuary Chapel
Send Flowers
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved