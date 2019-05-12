Services
Viewing
Saturday, May 18, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Crown Hill Funeral Home
Celebration of Life
Saturday, May 18, 2019
12:00 PM
Crown Hill Funeral Home.
Resources
More Obituaries for Julian Coleman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Julian D. Coleman Jr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Julian D. Coleman Jr. Obituary
Julian D. Coleman Jr.

Indianapolis - 89, of Indianapolis, passed away on May 5, 2019 in Conroe, Texas. A celebration of his life will be held Saturday, May 18, 2019 at 12:00p.m. at Crown Hill Funeral Home. Viewing will be from 10:00a.m. to 12:00p.m.

Julian is survived by his wife, Barbara Coleman; three sons & their wives, Julian II (Denise), Hugh (Tanya), Mark (Marlo); 7 Grand-children, 7 Great-grandchildren, and many nieces & cousins.

Julian was a long standing educator in the Indianapolis Public School System. In lieu of flowers, please donate in his honor to: School on Wheels, a tutoring/family support program for homeless children, 2615 E. 62nd St. Suite 2005, Indianapolis, 46220 and/or The Center for Leadership Development.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on May 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.