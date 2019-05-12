|
Julian D. Coleman Jr.
Indianapolis - 89, of Indianapolis, passed away on May 5, 2019 in Conroe, Texas. A celebration of his life will be held Saturday, May 18, 2019 at 12:00p.m. at Crown Hill Funeral Home. Viewing will be from 10:00a.m. to 12:00p.m.
Julian is survived by his wife, Barbara Coleman; three sons & their wives, Julian II (Denise), Hugh (Tanya), Mark (Marlo); 7 Grand-children, 7 Great-grandchildren, and many nieces & cousins.
Julian was a long standing educator in the Indianapolis Public School System. In lieu of flowers, please donate in his honor to: School on Wheels, a tutoring/family support program for homeless children, 2615 E. 62nd St. Suite 2005, Indianapolis, 46220 and/or The Center for Leadership Development.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on May 12, 2019