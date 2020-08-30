1/
Julian Kay Secondino
Julian Kay Secondino

Rock Hill, SC - Julian Kay Secondino, 70, of Rock Hill, SC and formerly of Indianapolis, IN, passed away Wednesday, August 26, 2020. She was born January 11, 1950 in Indianapolis, daughter of the late John Mullinax and Darlene Mullinax.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother John and her daughter, Amber Marie. She is survived by her husband of 30 years, David, her daughter, Laura Jenkins (Todd) of Danville, IN, her granddaughter, Marisa Jenkins of Danville, IN, and her sister, Sherry Montana of Slidell, LA.

Julie worked as a nurse for most of her working life, graduating with a degree in nursing from Lakeland College. She worked at Winona Hospital and Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis, Sheboygan Memorial Hospital in Sheboygan, WI, Valley View Hospital in Plymouth, WI, and St. John's Home in Milwaukee, WI. She drew great satisfaction in helping people and saving lives.

Julie enjoyed travelling, exploring restaurants, and watching foreign films. But most of all, Julie loved to talk. No one was ever a stranger to her. She could strike up a conversation with anyone, and always made time to learn about other people's lives and challenges.

Most important to her was her family and she will forever be remembered as a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend.

A Celebration Service will be held at Irvington Presbyterian Church on September 3 at 1PM.




Published in The Indianapolis Star from Aug. 30 to Sep. 1, 2020.
