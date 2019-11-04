|
Julie Ann Bellinger
Beech Grove - Miss Julie Ann Bellinger, 41, of Beech Grove departed this life on Wednesday October 30th, 2019. She was born to Jack Bellinger, Sr. and Debbie Dailey Thompson on Saturday June 10th, 1978 in Indianapolis, Indiana. Julie joined older brother Jackie Jr. and helped welcome younger sister Jonie Snider. She leaves behind her son, Bryton Bellinger, which of whom she loved more than all of the stars in the sky.
Julie will be especially missed by her love, Brian Moore; niece, Taylor Butler; close friends, Melissa Gunder and Karen Wagoner, and countless others.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Debbie and sister, Jonie.
On Friday November 8th, 2019, family and friends will gather to celebrate Julie at Simplicity Funeral and Cremation Care 7520 Madison Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46227 beginning at 4pm until 7pm with service immediately following lasting at 8pm.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to Multiple Sclerosis Foundation at msfocus.org.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Nov. 4, 2019