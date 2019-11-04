Services
Simplicity Funeral & Cremation Care
7520 Madison Avenue
Indianapolis, IN 46227
(317) 882-0772
Memorial Gathering
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Simplicity Funeral & Cremation Care
7520 Madison Avenue
Indianapolis, IN 46227
View Map
Service
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
7:00 PM
Simplicity Funeral & Cremation Care
7520 Madison Avenue
Indianapolis, IN 46227
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Julie Bellinger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Julie Ann Bellinger


1978 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Julie Ann Bellinger Obituary
Julie Ann Bellinger

Beech Grove - Miss Julie Ann Bellinger, 41, of Beech Grove departed this life on Wednesday October 30th, 2019. She was born to Jack Bellinger, Sr. and Debbie Dailey Thompson on Saturday June 10th, 1978 in Indianapolis, Indiana. Julie joined older brother Jackie Jr. and helped welcome younger sister Jonie Snider. She leaves behind her son, Bryton Bellinger, which of whom she loved more than all of the stars in the sky.

Julie will be especially missed by her love, Brian Moore; niece, Taylor Butler; close friends, Melissa Gunder and Karen Wagoner, and countless others.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Debbie and sister, Jonie.

On Friday November 8th, 2019, family and friends will gather to celebrate Julie at Simplicity Funeral and Cremation Care 7520 Madison Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46227 beginning at 4pm until 7pm with service immediately following lasting at 8pm.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to Multiple Sclerosis Foundation at msfocus.org.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Nov. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Julie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Simplicity Funeral & Cremation Care
Download Now