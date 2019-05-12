|
Julie Anne Wrentmore
Fishers - Julie Anne Wrentmore, 56, of Fishers, passed away on Monday, May 6, 2019. She was born on January 28, 1963 in Indianapolis, IN to John Michael and Helen Anne (LeSage) Hannon. Julie graduated from Bishop Chatard High School and thereafter earned her Bachelor's degree in Psychology from Indiana University, Indianapolis. She most recently worked at Express Scripts as a Customer Care Associate. Prior to that, she was employed for over 15 years at Hamilton Southeastern School district, where she immeasurably impacted the lives of many of our young citizens. Julie loved children, dogs and life's simple pleasures such as taking long automobile rides just to listen to music and admire Indiana's natural beauty. She was enthralled with the bounties that nature offered, which she interacted with through hikes, be it nature trails or the more rugged mountainous terrain of Arizona, Idaho and Alaska. Her love of nature was rewarded by majestic vistas and many opportunities to view her adored Bald Eagles; and the white Snowy Owls that recently nested in the Mount Comfort area. She was an avid reader, an enthusiastic shopper of antiques and curios - many items repurposed as the wall art that adorned her home. Julie's love of travel took her on journeys through West Virginia's country roads; the museums of Washington DC; California's landmarks and sites; and to her favorite beach, Hilton Head, SC.
Julie is survived by her loving husband of 30 years, Paul Wrentmore; daughter, Courtney Wrentmore; brothers, Mike (Marilyn) Hannon, Patrick Hannon, Paul (Jennifer) Hannon, and Mark Hannon; twin brother, Joey Hannon; sister, Jennifer (Chuck) Bostian; and a plethora of nieces and nephews of multiple generations, all of whom she adored; and many dearly loved friends. She was preceded in death by her parents and her older sister, Kathleen.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday June 1, 2019, time and venue to be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Julie's memory to the . Please visit www.flannerbuchanan.com to sign the online guest register.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on May 12, 2019