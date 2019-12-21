|
|
Julie Kay Lorton
Indianapolis - Julie Kay Lorton, 65 of Indianapolis, passed away Friday, December 20, 2019. Julie was born August 6, 1954 in Springfield, IL to the late Kenneth and Mary Louise Lorton. She worked in sales and marketing for 30 years. Julie retired in 2019 from the Two's Company.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 2:00 pm Monday, December 23 at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church, where family and friends are invited to gather from 12:30 pm until the time of the service.
Julie is survived by her brother, Michael (Deborah) Lorton; sisters, Mary Lynn Lorton, Joyce (Bob) Nocton, Jayne (Pat) McGivney, Renee (Josh) Aichele; nieces and nephews, Trevor (Holly) Lorton, Emily (Matthew) Bourne, Patrick (Mital) Lorton, Megan (Patrick) Melson, Kerry (John) Williams, Renee (Dan) Blom, Kenneth (Emily) Nocton, Matthew (Josie) Nocton, Andrew Nocton, Michael (Julia) McGivney, Kyle (Megan) McGivney, Eileen (Patrick) Morse, Kristina and Katrina Krajewski; several great nieces and nephews.
Memorial contributions may be made to or Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church. Please visit flannerbuchanan.com to sign the online guest register.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Dec. 21 to Dec. 22, 2019