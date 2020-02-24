Services
Matthews Mortuary
690 E 56th Street
Brownsburg, IN 46112-7775
(317) 852-4296
Resources
More Obituaries for Juliellen Riegel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Juliellen "Judy" Riegel

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Juliellen "Judy" Riegel Obituary
Juliellen "Judy" Riegel

Brazil - Juliellen "Judy" Riegel

78, Brazil, IN, formerly of Brownsburg, passed away Feb. 24, 2020 from an extended illness of Alzheimer's disease. Devoted mother of seven children, she was an active member of St. Malachy Church for 45 years as well as the Altar Society. Judy had worked in the deli at Marsh Grocery in Brownsburg and also in the Brownsburg School Cafeterias. Her husband Joseph Thomas Riegel preceded her in death. Survivors include children Mary (Jeff) Hauser, Ann Riegel, Donna (Dave) Matson, Nancy Matson, Tom (Jody) Riegel, Kathleen (Todd) Golden and Julie Riegel; grandchildren Kristen, Sean, Brad, Brian, Kim, Erika, Nikki, Cassie, Niall, Brittany, Tommy; great grandchildren Jayce, Klay, Luke and Mila. Visitation will be from 4-7pm Thursday Feb. 27 at Matthews Mortuary, Brownsburg, with funeral services at 11am Friday Feb. 28 at St. Malachy Catholic Church, Brownsburg, with calling from 10am. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Indianapolis. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the . Online guestbook at www.matthewsmortuary.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Feb. 24 to Feb. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Juliellen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -