|
|
Juliellen "Judy" Riegel
Brazil - Juliellen "Judy" Riegel
78, Brazil, IN, formerly of Brownsburg, passed away Feb. 24, 2020 from an extended illness of Alzheimer's disease. Devoted mother of seven children, she was an active member of St. Malachy Church for 45 years as well as the Altar Society. Judy had worked in the deli at Marsh Grocery in Brownsburg and also in the Brownsburg School Cafeterias. Her husband Joseph Thomas Riegel preceded her in death. Survivors include children Mary (Jeff) Hauser, Ann Riegel, Donna (Dave) Matson, Nancy Matson, Tom (Jody) Riegel, Kathleen (Todd) Golden and Julie Riegel; grandchildren Kristen, Sean, Brad, Brian, Kim, Erika, Nikki, Cassie, Niall, Brittany, Tommy; great grandchildren Jayce, Klay, Luke and Mila. Visitation will be from 4-7pm Thursday Feb. 27 at Matthews Mortuary, Brownsburg, with funeral services at 11am Friday Feb. 28 at St. Malachy Catholic Church, Brownsburg, with calling from 10am. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Indianapolis. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the . Online guestbook at www.matthewsmortuary.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Feb. 24 to Feb. 26, 2020