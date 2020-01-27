|
|
June Brandvik
Noblesville - June Marie Brandvik, age 89 passed away peacefully at home on January 25th, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. June was born June 28th, 1930 in Chicago IL, the daughter of Charles and Rose Molcar. She married James Anton Brandvik on December 27th, 1952. James preceded her in death in 1994 after forty one years of marriage.
June is survived by her three children Neal (Becky) Brandvik, Jennifer (Jerry) Verbrugge, and Susan (Rusty) Harwood: daughter in law, Laurie Brandvik: grandchildren Matthew (Courtney) Brandvik, Kirsten Brandvik, Kelsey Brandvik, Emily Verbrugge, and Erin Verbrugge: and great grandchild Katherine Brandvik as well as several extended family members. June's son, David John Brandvik, preceded her in death on August 25th, 2019.
A memorial service will be held Thursday January 30th at Bethel Lutheran Church, 20650 Cumberland Road, Noblesville, IN 46062 with visitation from 3:00pm to 5:00pm and a service following at 5:00pm. A reception will follow in the church fellowship hall. A family gathering with interment will be held at Evergreen Cemetery in Barrington, IL this summer.
June's life was dedicated to her family, friends, church, and volunteer work. Her giving spirit will remain a great example for all to follow. June's warm personality and kind heart will be dearly missed. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Bethel Lutheran Church.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Jan. 27 to Jan. 29, 2020