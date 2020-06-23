June Carolyn Hall
Fishers - June Carolyn Hall, 87, Fishers, passed away June 22, 2020. She was born in Jackson County, IN to Clova Crawford. She retired, after 29 years, from Roche Diagnostics.
June was preceded in death by her mother, son, Carl Jr., granddaughter, Megan, one sister, three brothers, and one daughter-in-law, Rita Hurllock Hall.
Survivors include her husband of 71 years, Carl E. Hall, Sr., children, Marlla Wiseman, Philip, Scott, sister, Debbie Todd, six grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 3091 E 98th St # 240, Indianapolis, IN 46280.
Visitation will be held Friday June 26th at Flanner Buchanan-Oaklawn Memorial Gardens (Good Shepherd Chapel), 9700 Allisonville Rd., Indianapolis from 10-12pm with funeral services there at 12pm. Online condolences may be shared at www.flannerbuchanan.com.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jun. 23 to Jun. 25, 2020.