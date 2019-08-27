|
June D. Pfeifer
Indianapolis - June D. Pfeifer, 89, passed away August 23. She was preceded in death by her husband Robert F. Pfeifer. She is survived by her children April McKee, Craig, David, and Bruce; 8 grandchildren; and 5 great-grandchildren.
Funeral Services Thursday, August 29 at 2 PM at Flanner Buchanan - Memorial Park, 9350 E. Washington St, Indianapolis. Visitation 11 AM - 2 PM. Entombment Memorial Park Cemetery. For her full obituary visit FlannerBuchanan.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Aug. 27, 2019