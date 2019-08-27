Services
Flanner Buchanan – Memorial Park
9350 E Washington St
Indianapolis, IN 46229
317-898-4462
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
11:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Flanner Buchanan – Memorial Park
9350 E Washington St
Indianapolis, IN 46229
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
2:00 PM
Flanner Buchanan – Memorial Park
9350 E Washington St
Indianapolis, IN 46229
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for June Pfeifer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

June D. Pfeifer

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
June D. Pfeifer Obituary
June D. Pfeifer

Indianapolis - June D. Pfeifer, 89, passed away August 23. She was preceded in death by her husband Robert F. Pfeifer. She is survived by her children April McKee, Craig, David, and Bruce; 8 grandchildren; and 5 great-grandchildren.

Funeral Services Thursday, August 29 at 2 PM at Flanner Buchanan - Memorial Park, 9350 E. Washington St, Indianapolis. Visitation 11 AM - 2 PM. Entombment Memorial Park Cemetery. For her full obituary visit FlannerBuchanan.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Aug. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of June's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Flanner Buchanan – Memorial Park
Download Now