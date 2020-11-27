June Hall Smith
Pittsboro, IN - June Hall Smith, 100, lifelong resident of Pittsboro, IN, peacefully passed away on November 24, 2020 at the Gathering Together in Plainfield. June was born on October 4, 1920 to Herbert and Lottie (Fiddler) Hall. She graduated from Ben Davis High School in 1938 where she played on the girls' basketball team. She married the love of her life, Leo Smith, on April 21, 1946, after he returned from WWII. Their marriage lasted 56 years when Leo passed in February of 2002. June and Leo were respected members of their community and spent their life building their home and farm. She loved her family and was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. June was known for her keen ability to tend a garden and the whole family knew they could count on snapping in green beans in the summer in preparation for the canning season.
In addition to her parents and her beloved husband, June is preceded in death by her sisters, Alice Byrne and Lillian Gibson, and her brothers, Ralph William, Bud Hall, and Jim James.
June is survived by her sons, Tom (wife Janie) Smith and Dan (wife Jodi) Smith; her daughter, Paula (husband Walter) Farmer; her sister, Lucille Harris; nine grandchildren, and 21 great-grandchildren.
Friends and family will gather at Eric M.D. Bell Funeral Home on Monday, November 30, 2020 from 11 am until the time of the funeral service at 1 pm. June will be laid to rest in Sparks Cemetery in Pittsboro following the funeral service. For the health and safety at all, social distancing and masks will be required. For anyone who is unable to attend, the funeral services will be on Facebook Live at 1 pm on the Eric M.D. Bell Funeral Home Facebook page.
In lieu of flowers, June's family would appreciate memorial contributions be made to The Gathering Together Hospice.
All are encouraged to share thoughts, prayers, and memories with June's family on the funeral home's website at ericmdbell.com