June Herman
Indianapolis - June was born on June 19, 1926 and died on June 19, 2020, her 94th birthday. She was born to Sam and Anna (Miller) Mell, and raised in West Chicago, Illinois.
A graduate of the University of Illinois, June was a member of Sigma Delta Tau sorority. There, June met her former and late husband Stanley, who she married in Chicago in 1949.
They moved to Indianapolis where she quickly became involved in the community. June established a vast network of friends and associates through her varied community and recreational interests. She was a lifelong member of Broadmoor Country Club and served twice on the board of directors. At Broadmoor, she was the ladies 18-hole champion nine times in three decades. June was also an accomplished tennis player and bowler. June served on Birch Bayh's senate campaign and was passionate about individuals' freedoms, equal justice and treatment for all. June volunteered for many years at the (former) Jewish Welfare Federation, now the Jewish Federation of Greater Indianapolis, and held several leadership positions. Later, she became employed by the Federation serving as the director for both the annual campaign and long-term endowment. June's first love was "her Temple." She loved the Indianapolis Hebrew Congregation. She served on the board of directors for many years, eventually becoming the first woman president (1981) in the congregation's 125-year history.
While the last few years were tough on June, anyone who knew her can attest that she loved people, she loved life, and had "one heck of a run!"
June is survived by her daughter, Nancy Herman of Scottsdale, Arizona and her partner, Robert Mautner, her son, Tom (Janie) Herman of Indianapolis, and her three granddaughters, Lindsay Ray, Hannah Herman (Ryan) Gazdacka and Sophie Herman. She was preceded in death by her sister, Lois Ribicoff.
June will be deeply missed by her legions of friends, and by the community she helped to shape.
A private burial service will be held for family only. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Indianapolis Hebrew Congregation(ihcindy.org), the Jewish Federation of Greater Indianapolis (jewishindianapolis.org), or any charitable organization of the donor's choice.
The family welcomes anyone who wishes to visit www.arnmortuary.com and leave an on-line condolence or to view the graveside funeral.
The Herman family is deeply grateful for the loving care of Denise Johnson and the staff at Marquette Manor including Jon Back, Ann Beckett, Liberty, Diane, Denise and many others. Your kindness and compassion were invaluable to June.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jun. 20 to Jun. 21, 2020.