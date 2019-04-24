|
June K. Swango formerly of Terre Haute, passed away April 16, 2019, at her residence in Avon, Indiana. She was born September 16, 1919, in Terre Haute and was the only child of Monte A. Kronmiller and Blanche Hedrick Kronmiller, who predeceased her. She attended Davis Park, Woodrow Wilson Junior High and Wiley High schools and a Terre Haute business school, and was a member of Terre Haute United Methodist Temple.
She was a former Director of Credentials and corporate secretary for the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Corporation, and was a former corporate secretary for and retired from Terre Haute Gas Corporation. She also served as a member of the Indianapolis 500 Festival Committee, the White River State Park Commission, and was a Founding Director of the Eiteljorg Museum.
On May 23, 1945, she married USA First Lieutenant and Terre Haute attorney J. Morton Swango. She and Mort traveled extensively for East Coast deep sea fishing and in the Western Plains and Mountains. They wintered at Key West, Florida; and Mort died in 1990 at their summer residence by Flathead Lake and Big Fork, Montana, near Glacier National Park. They had no children. She was an extensive reader and worker of crossword puzzles, and a supporter for the preservation natural lands.
While her only first cousins, Jeanne Kaericher and Eva May Bradham, also predeceased her, she is survived by numerous second cousins and their families
In accordance with June's directions, there will be no public visitation or services. Arrangements are being handled by Callahan & Hughes of Terre Haute. Memorial contributions may be made to Trees. Inc. of Terre Haute, the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum, the Eiteljorg Museum of American Indians and Western Art, and The Nature Conservancy.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Apr. 24, 2019