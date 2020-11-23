June Mary Dagley
Shelbyville - June Mary Dagley, 94, of Shelbyville, died peacefully in her sleep at her son's Waldron home, on Friday, November 20, 2020.
Born June 10, 1926 in New Orleans Louisiana, she was the daughter of John Joseph Hurley and Ella (Conniff) Hurley. She married Ezra Dagley on October 30, 1946 and he preceded her on January 26, 1994.
Survivors include 2 sons- Michael Thomas Dagley (wife Lyna Ray) of St. Louis, Missouri, Stephen Douglas Dagley (wife Patricia) of Waldron; 5 grandchildren- Chad Michael Dagley (Christa), Douglas Ray Dagley (Sarah), John Charles Dugan Jr. (Megan), Dawn Dugan Holtrey ( Earnie), and Erin Dugan Sheridan (Rob); 10 great grandchildren, and 3 great great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, her spouse, 3 brothers and 6 sisters.
Mrs. Dagley had lived in this area since 1946, after moving from Louisiana. She had been a realtor with Sandy Sirkus Realty and Century 21 for 30 years, retiring in 2006. She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, St. Joe Social Club, Municipal Indiana Board of Realtors, Daughters of Isabella, St. Ann's Altar Society, Shelby County Cancer Board, a volunteer with Major Hospital Guild, a volunteer with South Central Hospice, past member of Shelbyville Board of Works, Kappa Kappa Sigma Nu Chapter Sorority, and also volunteered at Shelby Senior Services, and the Cancer Association of Shelby County.
June loved traveling, volunteering, family activities, and she enjoyed being known as a "woman on the go".
Graveside services will be 1:00 pm on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at Forest Hill Cemetery, with Rev. Mike Keucher officiating. No visiting hours will be observed.
Memorial contributions can be made to Shelby County Cancer Association, in care of the funeral home.
