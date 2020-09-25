June Newsom
Fishers - Sunrise - June 13, 1953 - Sunset - September 21, 2020
June LaVerne Newsom was born on June 13, 1953 to her loving parents, Rev. Henry E. Miller and Dorothy Mae (Barksdale) Miller, in Gary, Indiana (both now deceased). She was one of four children born into this family and grew up as a "preacher's kid" and accepted Christ at an early age.
June was a graduate of Thornridge High School in Dolton, Illinois and Patricia Stevens Career College. She was employed as an Administrator at Milwaukee Railroad, Manager of IBM-Guided Learning Center, Entrepreneur for "Baskets and More" (her own creation), and Sales Associate for Cynthia's Hallmark.
On January 21, 1984, she committed to a new life when she joined Vincent Michael Newsom in holy matrimony at Daniels Chapel A.M.E. Zion Church in Phoenix, Illinois and relocated to Indiana. To this union were born two children, Erica Renee Sweet (Sam) and Ryan Michael Newsom. She was later promoted to "Mimi" for the loves of her life, grandchildren Brooklynn Michelle Sweet and Maddison Jayde Sweet.
Upon relocating to Indiana, June immediately joined Bethel A.M.E. Church-Noblesville where she continued to use the gifts and talents God had given to her. As most of her friends and family know, music was her passion - in fact "Gospel 24/7". She directed Bethel's Victory in Praise Adult Choir for more than 35 years and for many of those years, organized an annual Choir Anniversary Celebration for which Bethel and the community embraced, she organized and directed the Voices of Promise Youth Choir and also the Men's Choir at Bethel. June's musical talents were sought after in the community and she organized and directed the first-ever Noblesville Community Church Choir which served the community for several years.
In addition to her musical gifts at Bethel, June served as a teacher for the Beginner's Sunday School Class, editor for Bethel's newsletter ("The Voice"), a dedicated member of Bethel's Steward Board, and Torchlighter for the Dorcas Women's Missionary Society of Bethel where she also served as Worship Director.
The best way to describe June's dedication to Bethel - "she was in it 100% on any church project and committed to do it "big" and "over the top".
During her moments of relaxation at home, she loved to watch the movie, "The Preacher's Wife" (over, and over, and over), and the Hallmark Movie Channel.
June's memory will be cherished forever by many friends and family, especially her husband, Vincent Newsom, her children, Erica Sweet (Sam), Ryan Newsom, grandchildren, Brooklynn Michelle Sweet and Maddison Jayde Sweet. She is also survived by her sisters, Betty Ruth (Rev. Dr. John Paul Ruth), Gwen Walker, Joyce Thompkins (Zachary Thompkins), and a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins.
June's life ministry will be cherished forever. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to Bethel A.M.E. Church, 17777 Little Chicago Road, Noblesville, IN 46062.
The family wishes to gratefully acknowledge, with sincere appreciation, all the messages of sympathy, telephone calls, and words of kindness and comfort during our time of bereavement.
Services will be held at 1:00 pm on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at Bethel A.M.E. Church, 17777 Little Chicago Road in Noblesville. Visitation will be from 12:00 pm to the time of service at the church. Burial will follow at Hamilton Memorial Park Cemetery.
Condolences: www.randallroberts.com