Justin D. "Scatter" Anderson Sr.
Indianapolis - 32, passed away on February 3, 2019. On Saturday, February 16, there will be a Celebration of Life Service at 12:00 p.m. with visitation from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. at The Sanctuary Church, and interment at Crown Hill Cemetery.
Survivors children; Justin D. Jr., Jerrell, Armani and Justice Anderson, mother, Polly Ann Lewis Anderson, brother, John Anderson III and sister, Ja'Quiela Anderson.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Stuart Mortuary, Inc. Expressions of condolence and sympathy should be directed to: www.stuartmortuary.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Feb. 14, 2019