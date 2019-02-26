|
Justin E. Dixon
Needham - Justin E Dixon, 34, of Needham, IN, passed away Friday, February 22, 2019 at his residence, Shelby County.
Justin was born in Indianapolis, IN on July 16, 1984, the son of Raye Jean Burge Dixon Haines and Darryl E Dixon. He is survived by, his son, Liam Dixon, sister, Danielle Dixon, stepfather, Jeff Haines, stepbrothers, Jeremy, Chris, Jeffery, Taylor, Joshua, Haines, stepsister, Kayla Haines, grandparents, Wanda and Penny Burge, cousins, Chad, Adam, Kathy Jo, Cari, Nikki, Shannon, Mary
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Feb. 26, 2019