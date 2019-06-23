|
Justin Jordan II
Indianapolis - 76, passed away June 20, 2019. He was born January 17, 1943 to the late Justin E. Jordan and Elizabeth Ong Jordan. Justin was a graduate of Broad Ripple High School and attended Indiana University. He proudly served his country in the United States Army. Justin worked for Davis Publications in the sales department for 35 years.
A memorial visitation will be held Wednesday, June 26, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Shirley Brothers Fishers-Castleton Chapel, 9900 Allisonville Road.
Justin is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Janja Jordan; son, Kristian Jordan; daughter, Jasmin Burch (Robert); and three grandchildren, Ryan, Jama and Kyle Burch.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Justin's honor to help kids grow the wonderful game of golf to The First Tee Indiana, 2625 Hurricane Road, Franklin, IN 46131 or indianagolf.org/donate/ www.shirleybrothers.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on June 23, 2019