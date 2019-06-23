Services
Shirley Brothers Fishers / Castleton Chapel
9900 Allisonville Road
Fishers, IN 46038
(317) 841-7878
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Shirley Brothers Fishers / Castleton Chapel
9900 Allisonville Road
Fishers, IN 46038
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Justin Jordan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Justin Jordan Ii


1943 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Justin Jordan Ii Obituary
Justin Jordan II

Indianapolis - 76, passed away June 20, 2019. He was born January 17, 1943 to the late Justin E. Jordan and Elizabeth Ong Jordan. Justin was a graduate of Broad Ripple High School and attended Indiana University. He proudly served his country in the United States Army. Justin worked for Davis Publications in the sales department for 35 years.

A memorial visitation will be held Wednesday, June 26, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Shirley Brothers Fishers-Castleton Chapel, 9900 Allisonville Road.

Justin is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Janja Jordan; son, Kristian Jordan; daughter, Jasmin Burch (Robert); and three grandchildren, Ryan, Jama and Kyle Burch.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Justin's honor to help kids grow the wonderful game of golf to The First Tee Indiana, 2625 Hurricane Road, Franklin, IN 46131 or indianagolf.org/donate/ www.shirleybrothers.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on June 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now