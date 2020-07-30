1/1
Justin Keehn
1983 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Justin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Justin Keehn

Noblesville - Justin M. Keehn, 37, of Noblesville, passed away on Tuesday, July 28, 2020. He was born on April 2, 1983 to Mark and Robin (Pope) Keehn in Bremerton, Washington.

Justin worked for the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department as an officer for the last 5 years. He was a member of St. Maria Goretti Catholic Church. Justin played football at Jamestown, North Dakota. He enjoyed cars and motorcycles. Justin liked to be outside, working out, and being active. Most of all he loved and adored his wife and boys.

He is survived by his wife of 11 years, Sarah Keehn; sons, Brody, Jaxson, and Spencer Keehn; parents, Mark and Robin Keehn; brother, Mark (Shauna) Keehn; sister, Heather Bell; and grandmother, Loretta Keehn; many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 am on Monday, August 3, 2020 at St. Maria Goretti Catholic Church, 17102 Springmill Road in Westfield, with Father Mike McKinley officiating. Visitation will be from 9:00 am to the time of service at the church. Following the mass, a procession will travel by IMPD North District to pay tribute and return to Randall & Roberts Funeral Center, 1685 Westfield Road, Noblesville, to conclude the service.

The Keehn Family asks those attending to please wear a face mask.

Memorial contributions may be made to https://www.gofundme.com/f/keehn-family-memorial-fund

Condolences: www.randallroberts.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jul. 30 to Aug. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
3
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
St. Maria Goretti Catholic Church
Send Flowers
AUG
3
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Maria Goretti Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Randall & Roberts Funeral Home - Westfield Rd.
1685 Westfield Rd
Noblesville, IN 46062
(317) 773-2584
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Randall & Roberts Funeral Home - Westfield Rd.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved