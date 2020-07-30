Justin Keehn
Noblesville - Justin M. Keehn, 37, of Noblesville, passed away on Tuesday, July 28, 2020. He was born on April 2, 1983 to Mark and Robin (Pope) Keehn in Bremerton, Washington.
Justin worked for the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department as an officer for the last 5 years. He was a member of St. Maria Goretti Catholic Church. Justin played football at Jamestown, North Dakota. He enjoyed cars and motorcycles. Justin liked to be outside, working out, and being active. Most of all he loved and adored his wife and boys.
He is survived by his wife of 11 years, Sarah Keehn; sons, Brody, Jaxson, and Spencer Keehn; parents, Mark and Robin Keehn; brother, Mark (Shauna) Keehn; sister, Heather Bell; and grandmother, Loretta Keehn; many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 am on Monday, August 3, 2020 at St. Maria Goretti Catholic Church, 17102 Springmill Road in Westfield, with Father Mike McKinley officiating. Visitation will be from 9:00 am to the time of service at the church. Following the mass, a procession will travel by IMPD North District to pay tribute and return to Randall & Roberts Funeral Center, 1685 Westfield Road, Noblesville, to conclude the service.
The Keehn Family asks those attending to please wear a face mask.
Memorial contributions may be made to https://www.gofundme.com/f/keehn-family-memorial-fund
Condolences: www.randallroberts.com