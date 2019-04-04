|
|
Justin Patrick Lynch
Indianapolis - Justin Patrick Lynch was born in Indianapolis, Indiana on April 14, 1972 and passed away on March 29, 2019. A 1991 graduate of Broad Ripple High School, he played bass in the school band.
Beginning guitar at age four, Justin became a talented musician on multiple instruments, but excelled at lead and slide guitar. He played throughout the Midwest with many bands and musicians including Fictional Tensions, Menace, Hypno-Cinema and Pool House Rock. He was also the lead guitarist for former Indiana Pacer Metta World Peace (a.k.a. Ron Artest) when he performed at the Vogue. He recorded many tunes, including original compositions, and his work with the Ditch Weed Acoustic Project can be found on YouTube.
In addition to being a gifted musician, after a long apprenticeship with master luthier Wayne Kamp, Justin became a skilled technician who could repair and enhance any stringed instrument.
A lifelong Indycar fan, Justin loved being involved in the Indycar Fantasy Challenge and was looking forward to his 35th consecutive 500 this May.
Justin is survived by his mother, Paula R. Hull (Lee); father, James P. Lynch; uncle, William V. Lynch (Nancy); several cousins, including cousin and good friend, Dan Wakefield, and the best group of friends any man could have.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Clayton E. and Jeannine B. Ridge and James V. and Bernadine Lynch, as well as his uncle, John C. Lynch.
His Celebration of Life will be held Sunday, April 7, 2019 from 4-8pm at Feeney-Hornak Keystone Mortuary, 2126 E 71st St.
Contributions in Justin's memory may be made to: Alliance for Responsible Pet Ownership, P.O. Box 6385, Fishers, IN 46038 http://adoptarpo.org.
Please visit www.feeneyhornakkeystone.com to share memories and view pictures from Justin's life.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Apr. 4, 2019