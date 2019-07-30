|
|
K. Richard Soughers died unexpectedly on July 24, 2019 in Missouri. Richard, an avid outdoorsman, grew up in Mooresville and was a long-time resident of Plainfield, but had been splitting his time between Plainfield and Maplewood, Missouri.
Kim Richard Soughers was born on March 4, 1956 at the American 16th Field Hospital in Nuremburg, Germany. The son of Richard Keith Soughers and Peggy Sue Angleton, he was born while his father was serving in the military. He is survived by his beloved, Janet Reed Swallow of Maplewood, MO, his mother Peggy Angleton of Greencastle, his sister Tara Soughers (Michael Dehn) of Plainville, Massachusetts, 2 nephews Ari Dehn and Gregory Dehn of Plainville, and many relatives and friends, including his cousin Joseph Soughers with whom he shared a house for many years.
Richard loved to be outdoors and enjoyed many activities including hunting, fishing, and photography. He often owned a variety of unusual animals, and collected arrowheads and fossils in his many hours spent combing creek beds. He also loved to find treasures at yard sales, estate sales, and auctions, and once claimed that he wanted to collect at least one of "everything!" His own yard sales were anticipated events in the neighborhood for the vast and unique collections he assembled.
He was a 1974 graduate of Mooresville High School, and following high school he worked in a variety of places. His longest and last position was as a bartender at the Eagles' Aerie in Plainfield. There he found not only employment, but a sense of community until health issues forced his early retirement.
A Celebration of the Life of K. Richard Soughers will be held at the Eagles' Aerie, 5556 US-40, Plainfield on Thursday, August 1, from 6:00-9:00 PM. All are invited. His ashes will be interred later at the family farm in Sullivan County.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on July 30, 2019