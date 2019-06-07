Services
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 9, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church
10655 Haverstick Rd.
Carmel, IN
Rosary
Sunday, Jun. 9, 2019
7:00 PM
St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church
10655 Haverstick Rd.
Carmel, IN
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 10, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church
10655 Haverstick Rd.
Carmel, IN
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jun. 10, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church
10655 Haverstick Rd.
Carmel, IN
Karen Ann Spitznogle Obituary
Karen Ann Spitznogle

Carmel - Karen Ann Spitznogle, 54 of Carmel, passed away on Wednesday June 5, 2019. She was born on December 10, 1964 in Arlington Heights, IL to Al and Magdalen Raupp. As someone who knew no stranger, Karen will be remembered for her loving and social nature.

Karen is survived by her loving husband of over 20 years, James; son, Justin (Annie) Nevitt; daughters, Amber (Mike) DeFabis, Maggie Spitznogle, and Monica Spitznogle; grandchildren, Lily Nevitt, Cecilia DeFabis, and Madeline Defabis; siblings, Donna (John) Bauer, Shirley (Barry) Sanders, Mark (Mary Ruth) Raupp, MaryBeth (Ed Lopez) Caldwell, and Judy (Doug) Sanders, and an abundance of nieces, nephews, and friends. She is preceded in passing by her brother-in-law, Larry Caldwell.

Friends and family are invited to gather on Sunday June 9, 2019 from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church (10655 Haverstick Rd., Carmel, IN 46033), where a rosary service will begin at 7:00 pm. Additional visitation will begin at 9:30am on Monday June 10, 2019, where a Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 10:30am at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church. Memorial contributions may be made to the Women's Care Center. Please visit www.flannerbuchanan.com to sign the online guest register.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on June 7, 2019
