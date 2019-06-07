|
Karen Ann Spitznogle
Carmel - Karen Ann Spitznogle, 54 of Carmel, passed away on Wednesday June 5, 2019. She was born on December 10, 1964 in Arlington Heights, IL to Al and Magdalen Raupp. As someone who knew no stranger, Karen will be remembered for her loving and social nature.
Karen is survived by her loving husband of over 20 years, James; son, Justin (Annie) Nevitt; daughters, Amber (Mike) DeFabis, Maggie Spitznogle, and Monica Spitznogle; grandchildren, Lily Nevitt, Cecilia DeFabis, and Madeline Defabis; siblings, Donna (John) Bauer, Shirley (Barry) Sanders, Mark (Mary Ruth) Raupp, MaryBeth (Ed Lopez) Caldwell, and Judy (Doug) Sanders, and an abundance of nieces, nephews, and friends. She is preceded in passing by her brother-in-law, Larry Caldwell.
Friends and family are invited to gather on Sunday June 9, 2019 from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church (10655 Haverstick Rd., Carmel, IN 46033), where a rosary service will begin at 7:00 pm. Additional visitation will begin at 9:30am on Monday June 10, 2019, where a Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 10:30am at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church. Memorial contributions may be made to the Women's Care Center. Please visit www.flannerbuchanan.com to sign the online guest register.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on June 7, 2019