|
|
Karen Budd
Rock Hill - Karen Sue Budd, known by family and friends as "Susie" formerly of Avon Indiana, passed away May 1, 2019. Born in Indianapolis on February 19, 1945 Susie was an avid music and theater lover, she enjoyed booking group events at The Indiana Roof Ballroom, and The Madame Walker Theater. She was an excellent cook, and loved to cater events for her family, friends, and local businesses. She had unwavering faith in Jehovah God, and was one of Jehovah's Witnesses. Susie had a quick wit and fun spirit that left a mark on all she met. Her smile was brilliant, her laughter contagious. She was genuine and compassionate, and shared whatever she had with others. Susie held her friends and family close.
Susie was preceded in death by her best friend, and husband Ron Budd; their son Anthony Budd; and her nephew Jonathan Myers. She is survived by her children and their spouses, Kelly (Dan) Gentry, Wendy (Junior) Owens, Justin (Sacha) Budd; seven grandchildren; Amanda Hauenstein, Jessica Reed, Daniel Reed, Skhyler, Chandler, Cooper and Cheyenne Sue Budd; three great-grandchildren; Jaden Reed, Jacquelyn and Easton Hauenstein; as well as, her niece, Shelly (Michael) Johnston, and nephew Aaron Myers, as well as many great-nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her brother and sister-in-law, Jack and Brenda Myers. She credits them for being a vital source of comfort and support throughout the years. They were her strength, her security, and her friends. Family and Friends will celebrate her life with a private ceremony. Parker Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on May 6, 2019