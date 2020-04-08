|
Karen Cox
Linton - Karen Ann (Hyer) Cox, age 57, passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 5, 2020 at the Glenburn Nursing Home in Linton, Indiana. Karen was born the first child and daughter of Lowell "Bud" & Marianne (Graham) Hyer on November 30, 1962 in Indianapolis.
A proud 1981 graduate of Warren Central High School in Indianapolis, Karen later attended IUPUI, and then became a Certified Medical Assistant through the Aristotle College of Medical Technology in Indianapolis.
From there, she worked at Community Hospital East for several years. She enjoyed watching sports, especially IU basketball and Colts football, she loved cats, and had a great sense of humor. Karen was raised in the Catholic Faith and lived her life with courage facing a degenerative disease for many years.
Surviving her are her brother, Mike Hyer (David Johnson) of Indianapolis, her sister and primary caretaker, Kathy Karazsia (Charlie) of Linton, nephew, Austin Karazsia, niece, Brianne Karazsia, her step-mother, Ann Hyer of Carmel, daughters Kelly Webb and Brittney Barber of Mobile, Alabama, two grandsons, and aunts, uncles, and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents, grandparents, and her beloved cat Rusty.
The family wishes to thank all those who lifted Karen up in their prayers and held her closely in their hearts all these years, especially the kind and dedicated staff at Glenburn Nursing Home.
A private entombment will be observed at Washington Park East Cemetery in Indianapolis. At a later date, another gathering and celebration of Karen's life will be announced.
The family gratefully declines flowers and suggests instead memorial contributions be made to the Glenburn Nursing Home or the Huntington's Disease Society of American (HDSA) Indiana Chapter.
Online condolences may be shared with Karen's family at www.welchcornett.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Apr. 8, 2020