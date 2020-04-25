Resources
Karen Davis

Karen Davis Obituary
April 6, 1952 - April 23, 2020

Karen Sue (Fisher) Davis, 68, died Thursday, April 23, 2020.

She was the daughter of John E. and Ruth L. (Thurston) Fisher, and a lifelong resident of Noblesville, beginning in the family home that her father built on Field Drive.

Ms. Davis enjoyed caring for people and took great pride in her nursing degree, establishing a career working for hospitals, doctors and nursing homes in the area.

Survivors include: her son, Tom Reasoner, Noblesville; her brother, Greg (Celeste) Fisher, Indianapolis; and longtime companion Doug Heiser, Noblesville. She also leaves behind her beloved canine companion, "Jake." Her parents preceded her in death.

A private family service will be held, with burial beside her parents at Crownland Cemetery, Noblesville.

Randall & Roberts Funeral Homes has been entrusted with her care. Condolences online: www.randallroberts.com

Memorial contributions may be made to Humane Society for Hamilton County.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2020
