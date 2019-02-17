|
|
Karen Everhart Fisher Dobson
Baton Rouge - Karen Everhart Fisher Dobson passed away Feb 7, 2019 at Old Jefferson Community Center in Baton Rouge, La. Born Oct 1, 1939 to John R. Everhart and Ella Loraine Newell Everhart at the home of her great Uncle Harry and Aunt Ruth Strader in Westfield, Illinois.
After graduation from Speedway High School in Speedway, Indiana she was employed at IPALCO and then Allison Transmission as a key punch operator. While at Allison's she met and married Doyle Dean Fisher of Stilesville, Indiana (who preceded her in death). Together they had two children Kent David Fisher and Lisa Loraine Fisher who both reside in Baton Rouge, La.
She later rekindled a friendship with her now husband David Dobson Sr.
While in Indianapolis Karen was very active with Charity Baptist Church. She also enjoyed her flower garden, decorating and antiquing before moving to Baton Rouge to be near her children.
She is survived by her husband, David Dobson, Sr., children Kent and Lisa Fisher, all of Baton Rouge, La. Brother Jon Newell Everhart, Ventura, Ca; sister Gyneth Everhart Hedrick (partner Kalman King) Indianapolis Ind; Nephew Keith Hedrick (partner Kay Bahret);of Brownsburg, Ind; neices Dahna Hedrick Sanders (Mike), Martinsville, Ind. and Stacy Everhart Patterson, Sacramento, Ca, seven great neices and nephews, and two great great neices and many cousins.
Private services were held in Baton Rouge La, on February 9, 2019.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Feb. 17, 2019