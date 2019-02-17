Resources
More Obituaries for Karen Dobson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Karen Everhart Fisher Dobson


1939 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Karen Everhart Fisher Dobson Obituary
Karen Everhart Fisher Dobson

Baton Rouge - Karen Everhart Fisher Dobson passed away Feb 7, 2019 at Old Jefferson Community Center in Baton Rouge, La. Born Oct 1, 1939 to John R. Everhart and Ella Loraine Newell Everhart at the home of her great Uncle Harry and Aunt Ruth Strader in Westfield, Illinois.

After graduation from Speedway High School in Speedway, Indiana she was employed at IPALCO and then Allison Transmission as a key punch operator. While at Allison's she met and married Doyle Dean Fisher of Stilesville, Indiana (who preceded her in death). Together they had two children Kent David Fisher and Lisa Loraine Fisher who both reside in Baton Rouge, La.

She later rekindled a friendship with her now husband David Dobson Sr.

While in Indianapolis Karen was very active with Charity Baptist Church. She also enjoyed her flower garden, decorating and antiquing before moving to Baton Rouge to be near her children.

She is survived by her husband, David Dobson, Sr., children Kent and Lisa Fisher, all of Baton Rouge, La. Brother Jon Newell Everhart, Ventura, Ca; sister Gyneth Everhart Hedrick (partner Kalman King) Indianapolis Ind; Nephew Keith Hedrick (partner Kay Bahret);of Brownsburg, Ind; neices Dahna Hedrick Sanders (Mike), Martinsville, Ind. and Stacy Everhart Patterson, Sacramento, Ca, seven great neices and nephews, and two great great neices and many cousins.

Private services were held in Baton Rouge La, on February 9, 2019.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Feb. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.