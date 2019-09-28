|
|
Karen F. Coffman
Thorntown - Mrs. Karen F. Coffman, 82, of Thorntown, passed away Sept. 27, 2019, at St. Vincent's Hospital in Indianapolis.
Karen was born June 2, 1937, in Bedford, IN, daughter of the late Dr. Delmar Ray and Karolyn (Pichler) Faun. She married Jerry Coffman on July 22, 1955. He survives.
Karen graduated from Howe High School in 1955. She then attended classes at Purdue University and later graduated from Ivy Tech in 1982 with an Associate's Degree in nursing. Karen worked as an LPN in various nursing homes.
Karen loved her husband and her family very much, and would always spend time cooking and caring for them. She was always happy to support her husband and his career, moving from California to Houston, then to Huntsville, AL, and later, Indiana. Karen enjoyed wintering in Ft. Myers, FL and spending the summers on Lake Sylvan in Rome City, IN. She also enjoyed gardening. She was a faithful and devoted member of the Lebanon Ward of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints.
Survivors include her husband, Jerry Coffman of Colfax; son, Matthew (Christine) Coffman of Ft. Wayne; daughter, Kristin Coffman of Lafayette; and grandchildren, Jazzlyn Dudley of Carmel, Jarrett Dudley of Lebanon, Mattelaine Dudley of Indianapolis, Michael Coffman of Bloomington, and Tommy Coffman of Ft. Wayne.
Family and friends will gather Mon., Sept. 30, 2019 for visitation from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. and funeral services will be held on Tues., Oct. 1, 2019, at 10 a.m. with Benjamin Crockett officiating in the Strawmyer & Drury Mortuary, 2400 N. Lebanon Street, Lebanon. Karen will be laid to rest at Lincoln Memory Gardens in Whitestown. You are invited to visit the website www.strawmyerdrury.com where you may sign her online register and leave a personal message.
Memorial contributions in Karen's memory may be made to the , 5635 W. 96th Street, Indianapolis, IN 46278 and to the , 6500 Technology Drive, Suite 100, Indianapolis, IN 46278.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Sept. 28 to Sept. 29, 2019