Karen Hosek

Plainfield - Karen Beth Hosek, 73, passed away Friday, August 7, 2020, at University Heights Health and Living Community in Indianapolis.

Born June 17, 1947, in Terre Haute, she was the daughter of Robert Edward and Mary Edna (King) Richman.

Karen was an elementary school teacher and had taught at Huron, Hymera, and Saint Susanna School in Plainfield. She was a 1965 graduate of Mitchell High School and received bachelor's and master's degrees from Indiana State University. Karen loved teaching, reading, and her family. She was a member of Plainfield United Methodist Church.

Survivors include her children, Christopher (Molly) Hosek of Erie, Colorado and Alison Mace of Plainfield; grandchildren, Jaxon Hosek, Quincey Hosek, Victoria (Rob) Gootee, Thomas Mace, and Troy Mace; and sisters, Mary Ann Brown of Orleans and Chippy (Joe Rightley) Stewart of Huron; niece, Stephanie (Jeremy) Davis; and nephew, Daniel (Laura) Stewart.

Her parents and brother-in-law, Junior Brown, preceded her in death.

Graveside service will be at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, August 22, at Clark Cemetery with Pastor Dwight Dunbar officiating.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.chastainfuneralhome.com




Published in The Indianapolis Star from Aug. 10 to Aug. 11, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Chastain Funeral Home
705 W Warren St
Mitchell, IN 47446
(812) 849-2600
