Karen Hosek

Mrs. Hosek taught both of our older children in Pre-K. Her love for her students shined through everything she did. She will be greatly missed.
Amy Waddell
Student
August 13, 2020
Karen was such a wonderful lady..not a day go by that she always had a smile on her face and always said hi to me..praying for her family..gonna miss her❤
Cathy Heymig
Coworker
August 13, 2020
Karen was my 4th grade teacher. A very passionate and kind woman. Any school or summer event from then until now every time I'd see her, I'd say hello and give her a hug. May you rest in peace.
Sara Drummond
Student
August 12, 2020
What a beautiful lady! I fear I won’t be ability to articulate how truly amazing she was. She was one of the first to greet me at St. Susanna. She was warm, inviting and inclusive. We shared laughs, hugs and smiles! When I began to worry she always reassured me all was well with the kiddos! Opening the lunch snacks and seeming to get them on our closed! I love her laugh! God is with you Karen! Prayers and love to her family- she was truly a special lady !
Elaine
Coworker
August 11, 2020
What a wonderful person. Many great memories at Saint Sussanna School. Your family is in our prayers.
Betty Bennett
Coworker
August 11, 2020
There are many things I’d like to say but I can hardly find the words. I’ve known Mrs. Hosek since 2006. She taught both of my children at St. Susanna and I was lucky enough to get to work with her last year as her aide. It broke my heart how little time we got together. She truly was the best person I’ve ever worked alongside. I will miss her every day for the rest of my life. Sending lots of love and prayers to her children, grandchildren and sisters. She loved you all so very much!
Alli Shinkle
Coworker
August 11, 2020
Such a nice person and wonderful teacher. Prayers for you and your family!
Even though neither of my children were lucky enough to have Mrs Hosek as a teacher, I was lucky enough to develop a close bond with her. Karen always had a smile on her face and a kind word for you!!!
I would occasionally make food for the teachers and my meatloaf was her favorite!!! She would always mention it when I saw her and I would make one for her every once in a while and surprise her with it. That made her so happy!
She will be missed terribly! An absolute treasure!!! Say hi to Father Kevin for me!! xoxoxo
Veronica Pfister
