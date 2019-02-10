|
Karen Ingrid (Davids) Brogan
Indianapolis - Karen Ingrid Davids Brogan passed away February 4, 2019. Born on September 25, 1948, at Camp Kilmer, New Jersey, she was the child of a military family and travelled the world, finally settling in Indianapolis, a city she loved.
Karen was a graduate of Robert H. McKinney School of Law. Her legal practice focused on serving as a Public Defender for the citizens of Marion County. She was an ardent advocate for the rights of her clients and was always available to anyone in need. In 2012, Karen was presented the Marc Emery Award for Outstanding Dedication to Indigent Defense. Upon her retirement, she was honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award by the Marion County Public Defender Agency. Karen earned these awards by virtue of hard work mixed with compassion. Karen found joy in personally investigating her cases, fearlessly knocking on doors to locate witnesses and meeting all kinds of people in the process. Karen thoroughly enjoyed taking her clients' cases before a jury. She will be remembered as a passionate public defender, who cared deeply for her clients.
From 1972 until her passing, Karen maintained an active real estate license. Her real estate clients became a part of her family -- she sold first and second homes to many clients and later, to their children.
Karen was extremely active in her community, a long-time member of the Broad Ripple Village Association/Zoning Board, Bethlehem Lutheran Church, the YMCA, and the Riviera Club. She was an avid cyclist, often participating in events like the Hilly Hundred, the New York Five Boroughs Ride, CIBA rides, and rides that she organized with friends. She liked to swim daily, loved to read, and enjoyed the serenity of her lakeside cottage in Brown County.
Karen was preceded in death by her parents: Colonel John L. and Gisela C. Davids. She is survived by her loving children: Jennifer Leigh Stewart (Brian), Jon Casey Brogan (Christan); grandchildren: Cameron Douglas and Addison Leigh Stewart; sister: Diana D. Zimmerman (David) of Penn Laird, VA; brother: John L. Davids Jr. (Becky) of Glen Rock, PA; many devoted friends, and her beloved dog, Terra.
A memorial gathering will be held at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 527 East 52nd Street, Indianapolis from 5 until 8pm on Friday, February 15, 2019 and a memorial service will be held at the church at 1pm on Saturday, February 16, 2019 with lunch immediately following.
Memorial contributions in Karen's memory may be made to: ASPCA, , or Hope Springs, 500 S Perry Street, Attica, IN 47918.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Feb. 10, 2019