Services
Flanner Buchanan – Zionsville
105 W Pine St
Zionsville, IN 46077
(317) 873-3366
Calling hours
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
2:00 PM
Zionsville Presbyterian Church
4775 W. 116th Street
Zionsville, IN
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
3:00 PM
Zionsville Presbyterian Church
4775 W. 116th Street
Zionsville, IN
Karen L. Ellett

Karen L. Ellett Obituary
Karen L. Ellett, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and friend, passed away on August 20 at the age of 76.

Karen was a lifelong volunteer and woman of faith who touched many lives. She traveled with her husband to all seven continents, went on more than a dozen mission trips, and never failed to be a source of comfort, support, and quiet strength to her family, whom she loved dearly and without condition. She is survived by her husband Jack, son Curtis, daughter-in-law Jennifer, grandchild Adrian, and daughter Marcia.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at 3:00 p.m. following a 2:00 p.m. Calling on Tuesday, August 27, at Zionsville Presbyterian Church (4775 W. 116th Street, Zionsville, IN 46077).

Memorial gifts can be made to the Easterseals Crossroads Guild or Zionsville Presbyterian Church.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Aug. 25, 2019
