Karen Lee Cunningham
Indianapolis - Karen Lee (Saddler) Cunningham, born on September 23, 1949, went home to be with her loving Savior Jesus Christ on November 12, 2019. Karen was born in St Louis, Missouri and spent most of her life in Indianapolis. She was preceded in death by her parents, Everett and Madelyn Saddler, and her brother Mark Saddler. Karen worked as a Knowledge Management Specialist at NTT Data Inc. with many special friends. Karen's love of the Lord led her to membership in the Bible Study Fellowship with so many cherished friends.
Karen, while enjoying writing in her spare time, had a passion for Shelties. Her total delight was spending time with her "fur baby" Murphy and fellow Sheltie lovers.
In her last days, Karen was surrounded by many special friends and family. She is survived by brother, Craig (wife Linda) Saddler of Sammamish, WA; and sisters, Barbara (husband Stephen) Carr, of Indianapolis IN, Marsha (husband Steven) Indianapolis IN, and Marilyn Pindara of Port Charlotte, FL; as well as many nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday November 23rd at Indiana Funeral Care, 8151 Allisonville Rd, Indianapolis IN. Visitation with family commencing at 1:00PM with celebration services to follow at 2:00PM.
Donations may be made in honor of Karen at the Indiana Sheltie Rescue INC, 23163 SR 37 North, Noblesville IN 46060, or to the Oncology Patients Assistance Fund at ecommunity.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Nov. 14 to Nov. 17, 2019