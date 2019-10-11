|
Karen Strand Lawler
Karen Strand Lawler passed away October 10, 2019 in Fort Myers, FL where she has lived in a retirement home for the past year.
Karen worked at numerous places during a lifetime in Indianapolis including Western Electric (Nokia), Anacomp, University of Indianapolis and Personnel Management Corp. A graduate of Shortridge High School and Purdue University Karen remained close to her life-long friends from both high school and college and the many students that she taught "English As A Second Language" at U of Indianapolis. Karen always referred to those "students" as her 19 adopted children and they brought so much joy into her life.
She is survived by two nieces and a nephew.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Oct. 11 to Oct. 13, 2019