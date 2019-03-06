Services
Singleton Community Mortuary and Memorial Center
7602 Madison Avenue
Indianapolis, IN 46227
(317) 885-7585
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Singleton Community Mortuary
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Service
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints
900 East Stop 11 Road
Indianapolis, IN
Martinsville - Karen Sue Biehl, 62, of Martinsville passed away March 4, 2019. She was born April 7, 1956, in Indianapolis, to Robert and Bonnie (Hill) Burger. Karen was married to Fred Biehl. She was employed by Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield in Instructional Design, retiring in 2018. She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and enjoyed genealogy.

Karen is survived by her husband Fred, her children Laura (Anthony) Corbin, Matthew (Heilit) Biehl, Sara Biehl, Katherine (Ross) Prater and Daniel (Ashley) Biehl; mother Bonnie Burger and thirteen grandchildren. She is preceded in passing by both her father and brother Robert Wayne Burger.

Services for Karen will be 11:00 am Friday, March 8, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 900 East Stop 11 Road, Indianapolis. Visitation will be Thursday, March 7, from 4:00 - 8:00 p.m. at Singleton Community Mortuary and Memorial Center and from 10:00 - 11:00 a.m. Friday at Church. Interment will follow at South Park Cemetery in Martinsville. Online condolences my be extended to the family by visiting www.singletonmortuary.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Mar. 6, 2019
