Services
Flanner Buchanan – Carmel
325 E Carmel Dr
Carmel, IN 46032
(317) 848-2929
Resources
More Obituaries for Karen Christoff
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Karen Sue Christoff

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Karen Sue Christoff Obituary
Karen Sue Christoff

Brownsburg - Karen Sue Christoff passed away peacefully on Sunday May 12, 2019 surrounded by family and friends. Mrs. Christoff was an award-winning educator with the Indianapolis Public Schools and a member of the Indianapolis Education Association Executive Committee for over 30 years. She earned a Bachelor's and a Master's degree in Education from Butler University. In retirement she traveled extensively and was active in the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral Choir. Karen was predeceased by her parents, George and Francis Mulholland and her brother, Ed Mulholland (Elaine). Karen is survived by husband; William Christoff, daughter; Kristina Ross, stepdaughter; Alexis Moore, stepdaughter- Nicole Christoff and sister; Mary Milberger (Thomas), two step grandsons, nieces, nephews and three God children. Memorial contributions may be made to Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 3500 West 106th Street, Carmel, Indiana 46032. Visitation and Funeral information can be found at Flanner & Buchanan at www.flannerbuchanan.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on May 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Flanner Buchanan – Carmel
Download Now