Karen Sue Mullins
Indianapolis - Karen Sue Mullins, 70, of Indianapolis, IN passed away June 3, 2020. She was born on October 24, 1949 in Madison, Indiana.She is survived by her children Kevin Mullins and Amy Drake. For more information visit www.flannerbuchanan.com.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jun. 12 to Jun. 14, 2020.