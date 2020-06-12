Karen Sue Mullins
1949 - 2020
Karen Sue Mullins

Indianapolis - Karen Sue Mullins, 70, of Indianapolis, IN passed away June 3, 2020. She was born on October 24, 1949 in Madison, Indiana.She is survived by her children Kevin Mullins and Amy Drake. For more information visit www.flannerbuchanan.com.






Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jun. 12 to Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Flanner Buchanan – Memorial Park
9350 E Washington St
Indianapolis, IN 46229
317-898-4462
