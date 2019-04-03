Services
Karen Sue Smith Obituary
Karen Sue Smith

Indianapolis - 74, of Indianapolis, Indiana passed away on Sunday March 31, 2019. Karen was born October 9, 1944 in Mooresville, IN to Ruth Harris and Norman Harris.Karen is survived by; son Charles R Smith; sister Norma (Michael) Redmond and sister Jo (Kenny) Delong; grandson Cameron Smith and granddaughter Hope Smith. Karen was preceded in death by her husband Charles R Smith; son Philip A Smith; father Norman Harris and mother Ruth Harris; brother Richard Harris and brother William Harris.A visitation for Karen will be held Saturday, April 6, 2019 from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM at Crown Hill Funeral Home & Cemetery, 700 W. 38th St., Indianapolis, Indiana 46208. A funeral will occur shortly after. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at http://www.CrownHill.org for the Smith family.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Apr. 3 to Apr. 5, 2019
